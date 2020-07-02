El Salvador man sentenced for illegal re-entry to U.S, failing to register as sex offender

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from El Salvador who was illegally in the United States and was an unregistered sex offender was sentenced to two years in federal prison on June 25.

William Noeli Santamaria-Rodriguez, 36, of El Salvador, received his prison term after pleading guilty to one count of illegal re-entry of an aggravated felon on July 26, 2019, and pleading guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender on December 19, 2019.

Santamaria-Rodriguez was brought to the attention of immigration authorities after his arrest in Crawford County for driving without a license on July 5, 2019, according to authorities.

In a plea hearing on July 26, 2019, he admitted he was illegally in the United States after being deported as an aggravated felon to El Salvador on May 16, 2008.

Santamaria-Rodriguez’s deportation was the result of a convicted of two counts of assault with intent/sex abuse in Crawford County on June 15, 2006.

He was required to register pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and knowingly failed to do so.

The Iowa Sex Offense Registry and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office records do not show the defendant ever registered as a sex offender since his illegal re-entry in 2008 through July 5, 2019.

Santamaria-Rodriguez was sentenced in Sioux City to 24 months’ imprisonment and must also serve a five-year term of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Santamaria-Rodriguez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.