Eizabeth Warren visits Siouxland and Storm Lake

A crowd chanted inside the packed Orpheum Theater in anticipation for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's arrival.

Melanie Arnold was part of that crowd that cheered Warren on. "I was excited to hear her speak in person," said Arnold.

Warren announced last week that she had launched an exploratory committee to consider whether or not she should make a presidential run. Jakob Miles, a supporter of Warren, said he is impressed by her initiative to start her journey with Iowa.

"Having her announce her committee just a few days ago and already showing up here in Sioux City in Iowa. I thought that was a fantastic sign of what's to come," said Miles.

During the visit, Warren was quickly confronted by a voter over her decision last year to use a DNA test to prove she was of Native American ancestry.

"I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe. When I first ran for public office, the first time was in 2012 and the Republicans honed in on this part of my history and thought they could make a lot of hay out of it," said Warren.

After wrapping up in Sioux City, Warren headed to Storm Lake, Iowa for a roundtable discussion. The discussion touched on a wide range of topics, but she focused on her efforts of rebuilding what she claimed to be a struggling middle class.

"I have spent my entire career on one central questions what's happening to work for families? Why is America's middle class getting hollowed out?" said Warren.

The question appeared to have hit home for many in the crowd. Charlies Carter, a supporter in the room, teared up.

"Coming from a home that was a lower class, it's been hard to get out of that. Even though I went to college and became a teacher as she said, that's not really a way to make a living anymore," said Carter.

Although Warren hasn't officially announced her run for the presidency, her early visit to Iowa has taken significant steps to push her forward as a possible candidate. The first of the 20-20 campaign trail.