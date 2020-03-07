Eighth-grade girls attend WINGS conference

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Young Siouxlanders are looking forward to the future by “investigating” science and math.

Eighth-grade girls from Siouxland schools attended the Women Investigating Science & Mathematics, or WINGS, conference at Briar Cliff University Friday.

The annual event helps young women focus on various stem careers and talk with local women in the industry.

An organizer told KCAU 9 this conference can help mitigate the stigma girls feel in the sciences.

“It really starts getting them into different careers and in a fun way. So they get to explore something new and it gets them thinking about the future,” Karina Pedroza, Briar Cliff University, said.

This is the 30th anniversary of the WINGS conference, which was founded by a Briar Cliff University professor.

