Eight Siouxland organizations receive grants from United Women to help children

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Youth across the metro will benefit after eight programs received a total of $75,000 from the Women United organization.

The local organization named “Brighter Future” grant recipients Wednesday. The funds will help these programs expand and reach more young Siouxlanders.

Among this years’ recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, and Sky Ranch Behavioral Services.

“[We] really wanted to expand and again, reach out to as many kids as we can. And Women United really stepped up and helped us with this program,” said Jennifer Jackson with Heartland Counseling Services.

Women United is a branch of the United Way of Siouxland that was founded in 2006. Over the last 14 years, they’ve awarded 86 grants totaling more than one million dollars.

Below are all grant recipients from Wednesday’s event and the amounts they were awarded.

Brighter Futures Grant Recipients

Sky Ranch Behavioral Services – Revival and Expansion of Service Programming – $22,750

MercyOne Child Advocacy Center – Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Training – $3,500

Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa – Community Troop Program – $7,000

Heartland Counseling Services, Inc. – Substance Abuse Prevention Program – $12,608

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland – Siouxland Junior Bigs Program – $14,753

Siouxland Community Health Center – Prenatal to Parenthood: Welcome Baby Project – $11,544

Program Grant Recipients