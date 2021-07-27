SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Efforts are underway to preserve undeveloped land near East Lake Okoboji.

The 50 acres is the last of Okoboji’s undeveloped land, and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation plans to keep it that way.

In order to do so, officials say they need to raise more than $8 million in order to secure the purchase of the land.

An Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation committee member explained why preserving this land is essential.

“Our belief is that this is a property worth protecting, and one of the reasons is it’s that balance of development and preserving something for future generations.,” said Gerg Grupp, a board member for the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.

Grupp says the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation needs to secure the purchase by Labor Day and that they have already raised more than $5 million towards the sale.

