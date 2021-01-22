Editorial cartoon exhibit on display at Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Museum is offering a new travel exhibit: “Lines with Power and Purpose.”

The exhibit features editorial cartoons from 51 pieces of metropolitan newspapers during the golden age of print journalism, addressing issues from the first-half of the 20th century, such as war, the Great Depression, presidential elections, and public discontent with the U.S. government.

“People that like cartoons and like that type of artwork will like it for what it is because some are quite humorous and others are serious, they deal with war and political issues, but sometimes they are about lighthearted topics as well,” said Matt Anderson, of the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit will remain on display now through March 14.