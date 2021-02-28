Eddies Tavern holds annual cook-off

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday was the perfect day for a hot cup of chili, so the annual chili cook-off was timed perfectly.

Eddies Tavern has been hosting the event in Sergeant Bluff for the past ten years.

The establishment is under new ownership, and the couple wanted to continue the tradition.

Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and participants tell KCAU 9 News that events like the cook-off help small businesses out a bit.

“We have a great community, a lot of friends, and the community supporting Eddies, so that’s what it’s all about. Eddies has been in Sergeant Bluff since 1957, so we’re excited to be part of that history now and continue on with the great things that have been going on here,” said Lori and Jim Burns.

Three cash prizes were given out at the end of the event for the best chili.

The tradition will continue next February.