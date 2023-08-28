SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several arts programs in northwest Iowa received grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

For the art project grant program, the Orange City Arts Council received $7,000 to bring a world-class Irish band to the city for 2 performances.

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra got $10,000 for its “link up” children’s concerts.

In the Cultural Leadership Partners Program, the Art Center Association of Sioux City obtained $20,000.

Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji received $15,000. For the cultural capacity building grant program, Arts on Grand in Spencer, Emmetsburg Main Street Community Theatre, and Le Mars Art Center each got $5,000.