Eat dinner, help kids during Sioux City Public Schools Foundation event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

The Sioux City Public School Foundation is hoping community members will offer support by participating in the foundation’s first Dine out for Education program.

Several local restaurants are offering to share 10 percent of the day’s sales with the foundation. The money is earmarked for paying down delinquent lunch accounts.



Siouxlanders KCAU 9 talked with say it’s an easy way of helping local kids.

“I figured it was a good excuse to come out to a restaurant that I’ve never been to before and it’s always good to give to the kids because there are a lot of kids in Sioux City who have problems paying for their lunches,” said Elizabeth Stultz who was eating lunch at Brightside Cafe.

According to the foundation, several restaurant owners jumped on board right away. Brightside owner Eric Munez says he and his partners see value in helping address student needs in the district.

“We were totally up for it right away. As soon as we heard we were like yes this is exactly what we were made to do so we jump right in and get into it. We wanted to do everything that we could to support this good cause,” said Munez.



