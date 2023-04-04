CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — The eastern Iowa internet service provider ImOn Communications has acquired Sioux City’s FiberComm.

ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider. Based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the company has since grown to providing fiber broadband service with a 2,000-mile network and serving more than 100,000 customers, the company stated. ImOn stated in a Tuesday release that the acquisition was finalized with regulatory approvals gathered and the transaction was closed.

FiberComm has been serving the Sioux City area for more than 20 years, founded in 1997 and serving its first customer in 1999. FiberComm’s website states its network uses fiber optics technology alongside copper facilities and licensed wireless broadband.

Al Aymar, CEO of FiberComm, said he is excited to work with ImOn.

“The FiberComm team remains committed to providing high-quality services backed by responsive, caring customer support to customers throughout Siouxland,” Aymar said. “We’re excited to work with the ImOn team to grow the business here.”

Patrice Carroll, the CEO of ImOn, said the company is excited to serve Siouxland.

“We are thrilled to have completed our acquisition of FiberComm,” Carroll said. “We look forward to working with the team in Sioux City to expand ImOn’s service footprint in the Western part of Iowa and into Nebraska and South Dakota to provide fiber broadband services to both residents and businesses.”

ImOn currently serves the communities of Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Iowa City, Coralville, and Dubuque.