Eastern Iowa authorities release details on missing Sioux City college student

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in eastern Iowa have released more details as they continue to look for a missing college student from Sioux City.

David Le, 19, of Sioux City, was reported missing Thursday morning in Iowa City, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. They said he was last seen Wednesday night around 10:45 p.m. on the University of Iowa campus at McBride Hall.

Le’s backpack was found the following morning and turned into the university around 8:20 a.m. University of Iowa police were then notified at 9:46 a.m. followed by the sheriff’s office at 10:39 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said that a note found in the backpack suggested Le may have wanted to end his life. While it could be a possibility, the sheriff’s office said there are no witnesses to corroborate it. They said that Le was entered as a missing person and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about Le to call the Joint Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.