Easter celebrations in Siouxland may look a little different this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Easter is a week away, but some Siouxlanders have already started celebrating.

People are hopping with Easter spirit this afternoon, despite restrictions forced by the pandemic.

“I’m really excited for Easter, and I’m really excited to hide the eggs,” participant Gabrielle Vazquez said.

For one mom, a smaller celebration is preferred.

“There’s fewer people out, so it actually makes it easier for Dewey to enjoy himself, otherwise he get’s lost in the crowd a little bit,” mother Jamie Shufflebarger said.

Jamie Shufflebarger’s son, Dewey, is autistic with intellectual disabilities. She said he loves to celebrate the holiday, even with the changes caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been okay for us, other families I know have really struggled with it, but in our family, the less people the better!”

Shufflebarger and her son attended the ‘Hide and Peep Egg Hunt To-Go’ event, hosted by the Southern Hills Mall.

Patrons spent the afternoon decorating their own Easter treat bag and taking pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“Dewey loves the Easter Bunny. He loves people in costumes, so today’s a really special day for him.”

At the end, participants were given a bag filled with easter eggs to take home and enjoy Easter morning.

If you plan on hosting your own Easter celebration, the CDC recommends having guests bring their own food, utensils, wearing a mask both inside and outside, and providing hand wash. If indoors, try to leave windows open so air can circulate through.