SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After two years of virtual meetings due to the pandemic, Siouxland families were able to visit the Easter bunny in person this year.

Families got a chance to take a picture with the famous rabbit at the Junior League of Sioux City’s Discovery shop.

Melissa Perera of the Junior League told KCAU this year’s turnout was great to see.

“You know, we haven’t got to experience this in a couple of years due to COVID. We actually had a virtual experience last year, so the fact the community showed up this year is really exciting for us. We definitely have a full house, we weren’t expecting that. So we just love that people are showing up and that we are able to do this for the community,” said Perera.

All proceeds from the Junior League Discovery shop go back to the organization’s community fund which helps with area projects.