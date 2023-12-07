SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The eastbound lane of Outer Drive will be closed temporarily for repairs.

Map courtesy City of Sioux City Engineering Division

According to a release from the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the eastbound lane will be at 28th Street so crews can make road repairs.

The road will be closed starting Monday morning and is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Alternating traffic will be maintained in the area of the repairs, but other routes will also be open.

The Engineering Division asks that drivers reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey traffic signs in the area of the closure.