SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A ramp on Gordon Drive will close for several hours on Monday night.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said tower light work on the US 20 and US 75 Gordon Drive interchange will require closing the ramp from the eastbound Gordon Drive onto southbound US 75.

From 7 p.m. to around midnight, drivers will be detoured to US 75 northbound, then to 28th Street, then back to southbound US 75.