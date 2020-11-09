East Sac County Community Schools to start hybrid learning plan due to COVID-19 cases

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) – East Sac County Community Schools announced they will be moving to a hybrid learning plan starting Wednesday.

According to the school website, the district has over 20 positive COVID-19 cases with more than 150 people who are either positive or quarantined from school. The number has grown more than 100 in around one week. Multiple staff members are absent in the district either from symptoms related to COVID-19, being positive with it, or other illnesses.

The district is maintaining the one-hour early out schedule to allow staff to continue to meet the educational needs of students who are quarantined through November 24 during this initial hybrid model usage. During the day even with the hybrid model, staff need time to meet the educational needs of all students. This practice will be evaluated and likely change to a regular dismissal time, if the hybrid plan is extended beyond November 24.

Prior to making the decision to move to a hybrid plan, the administrative team considered the option of applying to the Dept. of Education for 100% remote virtual learning. With Sac County above 20% positivity rate and the number of students absent approaching 20%, the district could have considered this option.

Junior High and High School practices will currently continue on hybrid days. A student can practice on their off day from school, but the student or parent will be responsible to get them to practice. Students will not be penalized, if unable to find transportation to practice.

The district that it is the goal to return to learn face to face learning as soon as possible.

More information about the plan can be seen here.

