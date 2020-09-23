East Sac County Community Schools dismissing school early every day due to COVID-19 concerns

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) – The East Sac County Community School District will begin dismissing school one hour early every day due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the school website, due to students and the difficulty of finding substitutes, the school will implement an hour early-out schedule starting tomorrow. This schedule will operate at a minimum of one week until October 1.

The statement also said if the positivity rate remains high and contact tracing continues to negatively impact the district, a hybrid option is developed that would increase the ability to provide greater social distancing while allowing school to have a face to face component. In the district’s Return to Learn plan, the last option to consider for a district is to move to an online learning model. If a school district moves to an online system of learning, all extra-curricular activities are terminated during this time of online learning.

Face coverings for students will be expected beginning on Monday, September 28.

Practices will continue as planned. Activities will require spectators to wear face coverings and encourage those attending events to social distance.

The Sac County positivity rate has risen above 18% and the number of students who currently are under quarantine because of contact tracing exceeds 80 students.

