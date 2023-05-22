SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Artwork created by 6th, 7th, and 8th grade East Middle School students will be displayed with pride at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

According to a release from the Betty Strong Encounter Center, the art will be on display starting on May 26. The display will be available for Siouxlanders to enjoy during the summer months, free of charge.

The release states that the East Middle School art program’s tradition of encouraging creativity, and self-expression is brought to life by the exhibit, and shows the talent and dedication of its students.

The selected pieces highlight the student’s creativity and skills in painting, drawing, and sculpting. Several pieces were chosen for the Sioux City Art Center’s 34th annual Youth Art Month Exhibition, and the Sioux City Community School District’s Artworks 2023.

“We are incredibly proud of our student’s hard work and dedication to their craft,” said East Middle School’s Art teacher, “The pieces on display are a testament to their talent and the endless possibilities of art.”

According to the release, the center is extending an invitation to other student art classes and programs to partner with and host an exhibit with the Betty Strong Encounter Center.