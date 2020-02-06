East Middle Jazz Band performs at Whispering Creek Retirement Community

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While high schoolers were performing at Morningside on Wednesday, Sioux City’s East Middle School Jazz Band made music for a different crowd.

The band performed for residents at Whispering Creek Retirement Community on Wednesday.

The students said performances like this help them practice in front of a live audience.

Folks at Whispering Creek said anytime a group of kids comes in to perform, it brightens their day.

“This kind of thing I really like. I worked at a school for many years and I know what it meant to the kids to be able to go out and perform in front of somebody else,” said Ladonna Peters, Whispering Creek resident.

Whispering Creek is just one of a few retirement communities the East Middle Jazz Band has performed at.

They’ve also traveled to a few nursing homes in the Morningside area spreading musical cheer.