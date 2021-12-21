SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is just days away, so Santa Claus got some extra help from some East High students.

Each year, the student council adopts one family to help out during the holiday season, but this year, the members expanded the tradition to 54 students at Hunt Elementary.

East High’s student council raised more than a thousand dollars to purchase gifts.

One student says the real gift is the elementary student’s reactions.

“My favorite part is just that like by getting to know these students you’re kind of connecting at another level. It’s kind of nice when they connect with us, they kind of get experience. It’s just a magical thing just being a young kid wanting to say hello, it’s fun,” said East High Sophomore Gracie Bruening.

The student council also brought crafts and snacks.