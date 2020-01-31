East High School students participate in Iowa’s Youth Straw Poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – With the Iowa Caucuses around the corner and the Presidential election not far behind, East High School students decided to switch up their lesson plans for government class on Thursday.

They decided to participate in the 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

Students were able to vote on who they wanted to elect as President, as well as the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Before they cast straw poll votes online, the students reviewed campaigns and elections.

Government teacher Mr. Novosad said he hopes this activity encourages his students to get more involved in elections.

“I feel this is important for the students because they make up a large voter base for the United States and historically their voter turnout rate is extremely low,” Novosad said.

More than 26,000 Iowa students have so far participated in this year’s Iowa youth straw poll.

For East High School’s polls, President Trump topped of the candidates with 91% support. Andrew Yang came in second with 22%.