SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials say a student at East High School was found carrying a firearm on school grounds.

The Sioux City Community School District reports this happened on Tuesday at the end of the day. A student was found to be in possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The Director of Communications says the building administration acted immediately to ensure that students and staff were safe. The student was taken into custody.

There is no additional information at this time. The Sioux City Police Department is investigating the incident.