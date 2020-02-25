East High School robotics teams prepare for state championship in Cedar Rapids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As many high school athletes are aiming for regional and state titles, two Sioux City academic teams are looking to be state champions as well.

East High School robotics teams are preparing for the state competition.

On Monday, the students practiced their skills and showed off the robots that they built themselves.

With automation and the increasing demands for engineers, what might be a hobby for some people can lead to a lucrative career.

“This is the stuff of the future. These are the kids that are going to be hopefully engineers or computer techs. They’re going to have great ideas for things. There’s a lot of advertising, marketing stuff like that that they have to worry about. This [competition] builds skills for all of those things,” said Trevor Miller, East High science teacher.

The teams will head out to Cedar Rapids for the 5th annual First Robotics Competition at the end of March.