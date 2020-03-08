East High School hosts 28th Annual ‘Sing All About It’ show choir competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students from all over the Midwest came to East High School to Sing All About It, their 28th annual show choir competition.

The competition is 26 team singing their hearts out for a chance to become the grand champion.

“Sing All About It is an annual competition we host every single year. We bring schools from all around the country. We bring in those schools and they compete for a title of grand champion. It’s a show choir competition that really gets everyone high up on energy and excited for the year,” said Carter Vanderloo, East High junior.

“The energy is really great, I really enjoy it….being on stage, it just gives you this sense of awesomeness like ‘Wow! I’m a Headliner!’ this is awesome,” said Kevin Greigg, East High senior.

“And for show choir, a lot of kids just find their niche and belonging in show choir and just a talent that they may not have realized that they have for singing and dancing,” said Kristi Nathaniel, show choir parent.

“Show choir is really dear to me, it’s where I found all my friends and has been a big part of my high school career. It’s really fun and it doesn’t get enough support,” said Ella Voloshen, East High senior.

“I love singing and dancing, dancing especially, and I love the adrenaline rush that comes with it. Everything that comes along, meeting new friends, meeting together every week, and just the adrenaline rush that comes with it,” said Vanderloo.

“Honestly it gets better and better every year I’m in it. [I’m] kind of sad that it’s coming to an end but I’m glad I’ve seen the shows that I’ve seen because a lot of them are great,” said Greigg.

“I would just say, you know what, there’s a lot of stresses in our lives but if you want to just come just to have a feel-good time and where there’s no worries, no stress and just…. you know, show choir just brings joy,” said Nathaniel.