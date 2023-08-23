SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is starting the year with heavy hearts after a teacher and coach passed away.

On Tuesday, Mark Larson’s passing was announced on the East High School football team’s Facebook page.

Larson was a coach for the East High Black Raiders freshman football team.

The Sioux City Community School District issued a statement, saying that he has positively impacted many during his 27 years with the district. Read the full statement below.

“Teacher and coach Mark Larson was a fixture at East High School during his 27-year career. It was more common than not to see Mark at East High events. Teaching was his life, and he devoted his time to helping our students succeed. Mark s legacy will continue to live on in the thousands of students and staff he so positively impacted throughout his career with Sioux City Community Schools. The District extends our condolences to Mark s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved him.” Statement provided by the Sioux City Community School District

The Black Raiders Freshman football team is scheduled to have a game at Glenwood Friday at 4:15 p.m.