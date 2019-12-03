East High Choir to host annual Madrigal Feast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City East High School choir department is once again taking people back to the Renaissance Era.

They are hosting their annual Madrigal shows. The big event will be held on Saturday, December 7. There is an early show starting at 4 p.m. and an evening performance with music and dinner starting at 7 p.m. Those shows will be held at Morningside Lutheran Church.

For those unfamiliar, a Madrigal Feast offers food, singing, a performance with a Jester and Narrator. The experience is similar to a Renaissance-style dinner theatre. A silent auction will also be held at the performance.

The Madrigal shows are a large fundraiser for the East High Choir program. The school offers 9 choral programs with more than 300 students taking part.

Tickets are $25. Those tickets can be found, here.

Ella Voloshen and Brian Nathaniel with the Madrigal Feast stopped by our KCAU 9 studio with a preview.