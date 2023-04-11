SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park organizers have announced acts for the 33rd annual summer event.

The much-anticipated Saturday in the Park is set to take place on July 1 from noon until 10:30 p.m. with Main Stage headliner will be Earth, Wind & Fire. Also performing on the main stage is Samantha Fish, War and Treaty. Organizers also announced the headliner on the Abe Stage will be Armani White and Cal Scruby.

“This year’s fest will be amazing as really excited to welcome Earth, Wind & Fire,” Event Co-Founder Dave Bernstein said, “Ever since seeing them for the first time at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival I have always had them on a short list for SITP, they are just the perfect group to headline this year’s fest and it will be awesome!”

According to a release from Saturday in the Park organizers, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will present the festival, and Tyson Foods has renewed as the headline sponsor.

“As has been the case for well over 30 years, this fest would not be possible and would not be free without the help of our community and our sponsors. We sincerely thank them for supporting amazing live music presented for free in Sioux City, for all to attend that desire!” said Bernstein.

The Abe Stage will showcase a diverse line-up of contemporary music in its new location on the Stone Park Boulevard side of the park.

“The headliners for The Abe stage are artists on the rise,” Abe Co-Organizer Jason Reinert said, “Armani White had a huge charting single and his work ethic can only bring future success. Cal Scruby is an artist on the incline with no ceilings. The rest of the lineup will be announced soon but rest assured it will be a can’t-miss event.”

Sponsorships are available by contacting the Saturday in the Park Festival office.

Learn more about each artist below.

Earth, Wind & Fire was started in 1969, and since then, have released 23 albums, selling more than 100 million worldwide. They’ve had eight number-one hits and won 9 Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement award in 2012. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Earth, Wind & Fire’s September is one of their most well-known songs, having more than 1 billion plays on Spotify.

Armani White is a rapper wanting to trademark what he calls happy hood music. Making songs with a friend since the age of 11, Armani remembers the outlet that making music provided him. The 26-year-old artist has released tracks “Grateful” and “Billie Eilish” and many more.

War and Treaty were founded in 2014 by husband and wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. Their milestone album is LOVER’s Game, a 10-song collection produced by Dave Cobbs. They’ve been recognized by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association as “2022 Duo/Group of the Year.” They played more than 100 shows in 2022, and are joining Chris Stapleton on the All-American Road Show Tour in the summer. Their song Are You Ready to Love Me has over 10 million plays on Spotify.

Samantha Fish is a singer-songwriter from Missouri who has been working on a first-ever collaborative album with Jesse Dayton, called Death Wish Blues. Fish’s song Bulletproof- Tangle Eye Mix has more than 2 million plays on Spotify.

Cal Scruby’s Casino Tour ’23 will be concluding with just enough time to stop by Sioux City for the Saturday in the Park festival. Scruby writes, records, and mixes all of his songs as well as creating videos with his friends. Scruby credits his work as ‘funded by the fans. No label, no budget.’ Scruby has multiple songs with more than 14 million plays on Spotify.

For the latest on this year's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City's Saturday in the Park festival, visit the website, follow the Saturday in the Park Twitter @SITPFest, like them on Facebook, or call the festival office at (712) 277-2575. Check out the website for information on festival sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities.