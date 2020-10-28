Early snow puts delay on Siouxland construction projects

(KCAU) – Jack Frost came a little early this year, and that’s putting some construction projects on hold.

The tell-tale summer construction cones have mostly been put away, but some projects aren’t finished yet, leaving builders on edge over their completion date, but they hope Mother Nature will give them a break.

“The next couple of weeks should be pretty good but what that’ll do is that’ll scare us and the contractors into realizing we probably will have an early winter or possibly so we’re going to go out there and button things up for the winter,” said city engineer Gordon Phair.

