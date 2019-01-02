Early Morning High Speed Chase Ends on Charles Ave.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - One person is in custody this morning after a high speed pursuit along Gordon Dr.

The Sioux City Police Department tells us the chase started shortly before 2:30 A.M. when an officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on what he believed to be an impaired driver.

That's when the black Toyota Avalon sped off eastbound on Highway 20.

The vehicle was then forced off the road when officers performed a pit maneuver at the intersection with Charles Ave.