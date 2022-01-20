NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – An early morning fire in Norfolk is under investigation after crews were called to an apartment around 2 a.m.

According to a press release from Norfolk Fire Division, an apartment was reported to be on fire around 2 a.m. Thursday. Crews were dispatched to 112 N 1st Street and saw flames coming from the second story of a building.

The release explained a second-floor apartment had heavy smoke and flames, but all of the residents were able to get to safety before crews arrived.

The division said it took 19 firefighters, four rigs, and 20 minutes to control the fire. It took an additional 90 minutes to ‘overhaul’ the structure. Hadar Fire was able to send 6 firefighters and two rigs to help the division.

The press release indicated the property damage is estimated at around $30,000 for structures and $20,000 for contents.

The Norfolk Police Division and Black Hills Energy assisted the Norfolk Fire Division.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of 6 a.m. Thursday.