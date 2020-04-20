Early morning blaze in South Sioux City home sends one to hospital

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Multiple Siouxland fire departments fought a fire in a South Sioux City home that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

The fire was was reported early Monday morning at the intersection of 37th and Oak streets in South Sioux City.

Clint Merithew, South Sioux City Fire Department Fire Chief said one person has been taken to the hospital for observation.

Merithew said the fire is still being investigated.

Fire crews from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Sioux City were all on the scene to fight the fire.

