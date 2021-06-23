Early declares Water Watch

EARLY, Iowa (KCAU) – Early has declared a Water Watch.

The Water Watch means officials think a shortage of water can become a threat to the ability of water for customers.

Officials are asking residents to limit non-essential use of water to conserve.

No lawn watering will be allowed in Early from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water will not be used to fill private swimming pools, children wading pools, reflecting pools, or any outside pool and pond. Water shouldn’t be used to wash driveways, sidewalks, or buildings. Non-essential vehicle or machinery cleaning is prohibited.