SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another eagle has died of lead poisoning in Siouxland.

Last week, Amanda Hase, a wildlife rehabilitator with Forever Wild, received a call about a sick golden eagle between Sioux City and Hinton.

When Hase arrived, the bird was clearly suffering from acute lead poisoning and was rushed to S.O.A.R. to try and save the bird’s life but the bird, unfortunately, passed away.

Further blood and other testing showed that it had ingested a piece of lead communication and already had a lethal amount in its system.

KCAU 9 spoke with Hase about how much of an issue lead ammo for hunting has been for raptors.

“The big point is that it is okay to hunt. I hunt, I’m not anti-hunter. I think hunting is great for conservation but doing it the right way, cleaning up after yourself, protecting our land as a whole. It is important and we get a really rare, big golden eagle that’s coming through the state of Iowa. And what’s happened to her?” Hase said.

This is the third raptor found in Siouxland with lead poisoning just this year.