E-15 fuel will be available year round for consumers on the roadways

JACKSON, NE (KCAU) – The Environmental Protection Agency announcing Friday they are ending the summertime ban of E-15 fuel. Consumers will now have the option at their local gas stations year round for stronger corn-based ethanol.

The summertime ban has been imposed over concerns that E-15 contributes to smog in hot weather. But ethanol producers disagree saying ethanol is a better option to fuel our vehicles on the roadways.

"A long overdue correction of a regulation that had never been fixed ever since the days of E-10 back when E-15 wasn't a thing so it wasn't included in the law. This is great news this is great for the consumer because they now have access to a better fuel at a lower price its cleaner for the air, better for the environment, and better for our health," said Pam Miller Chair of Board of Directors Siouxland Ethanol.

Siouxland Ethanol's corn producers see ethanol as an important driver for the demand of their crop in the Midwest.

"Well, we just hope that we have a stronger demand for ethanol which means a stronger demand for corn that is what we were after here, and we hope over time it will make a difference," said Doug Nelson a corn producer and on the Board of Directors for Siouxland Ethanol.

Siouxland Ethanol producers hope to see ethanol increase as time goes on. In the end, making corn worth more for their farmer's hard work.

"E-20, E-30 has even more octane which helps your car combust and run better it's even cleaner for your engine and cleaner for the air as well and again it is a cost-effective fuel to be blended into our transportation fuels, " said Miller.

E-15 is approved for use in cars newer than 2001 that includes about 90 percent of all cars on the roads today.

