SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Country artist Dylan Scott will be performing in Sioux City in May.

Sioux City Hard Rock announced Thursday that Scott will be performing inside Anthem on May 6.

Scott is a 2021 CMT Music Award winner with multiple hit singles, including ‘My Girl,” “Hooked,” and “Nobody.” His current radio single is “New Truck.”

Scott has also opened for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young. He is currently direct support on Luke Bryan’s 2021 “Proud To Be Right Here” tour.

Tickets can be purchased at the hotel Rock Shop or on their website. Guests must be 21 or older to attend Anthem shows.