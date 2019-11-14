Dye test on Bacon Creek channel turns water green

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you were driving around Sioux City Wednesday, you may have noticed the Bacon Creek channel or the Missouri River were a shade of fluorescent green.

The Sioux City Underground Utilities Department was conducting a tracer dye test. The test will help officials determine if the sewer line suffered any damage in this year’s floods or high groundwaters.

“It’s not uncommon for a system or city to do this, but it’s not something that we’ve had to do here because we haven’t had an issue like this before, ” said Mark Simms with the City Of Sioux City.

The dye is not harmful to the environment. It is biodegradable and has been approved by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Also, the test does not impact drinking water.

