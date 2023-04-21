SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dwight Evans has been sentenced for the 2021 shooting outside of Uncle Dave’s Bar that killed Martez Harrison.

Evans, 18, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Harrison. Evans also received a five year prison sentence for another charge that will run concurrently with his life sentence. Evans will be eligible for parole after serving a minimum of 20 years due to the fact that he was a minor at the time of the crime, Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis told KCAU 9.

Additionally, Evans was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Evans was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and going armed with intent in 2022.

In 2021, Evans and Lawrence Canady were involved in the shooting death of Harrison.

Canady was sentenced to 21 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, serious assault, and willful injury causing bodily injury.