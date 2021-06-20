Dutch oven cooking demonstration held at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Conservation held an outdoor dutch oven cooking demonstration at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Saturday.

The Swanson family donated their time to show around 70 people how to cook using the cast iron cookware.

“Spend some time outdoors, whether it’s taking a walk, trying a new hobby like cooking outside, bird watching, just see what’s available even if it’s just in your own backyard,” said Woodbury County Naturalist Theresa Kruid.

A “Zen in Nature” hike will take place on June 26 at 7 a.m.