NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Representative Dusty Johnson spent Monday morning in North Sioux City.

He began his visit by awarding area Vietnam veterans pins, thanking them for their service, and addressing the nation’s failure to appreciate them on their return home.

KCAU 9 spoke with some of those vets about what it meant to them.

I can remember a parade in San Deigo when we came back from our last cruise in 968 and it was pathetic. Just ah… going to an airport was a challenge but to be recognized all these years later, you know,”

Later, Johnson made a stop by RP Construction to tour their Sioux Point worksite and speak and eat some Sneaky’s with workers.

Johnson spoke with them about what he’s doing to make their dollar go farther and limit inflation.

“We should be working on workforce challenges, we have a tendency to get wrapped around the axle on about how to fight some of the smaller things but to me, if tackling inflation is not the number one job of Congress over the course of the next two months, shame on us,” said Johnson.

Johnson will be making his way to the other side of the state for events in Rapid City on Wednesday.