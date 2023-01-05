SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party announced Thursday he will not seek re-election.

Jeremy Dumkrieger served three 2-year terms after being elected in 2017

In a statement dumkrieger said:

As we enter a new era, it is time for me to support a new chair with a new perspective. I will not be running for re-election for Woodbury County Democratic Party Chair. Jermy Dumkrieger

The Woodbury County Democratic Party Central Committee members will elect a new chair at the biennial caucus on February 22.