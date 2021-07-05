DUI Arrests for 4th of July similar to previous years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 4th of July is a busy time for Siouxlanders, but also the police. Sergeant Jeremy McClure said authorities arrested eight people for DUI this year, slightly down from nine the previous year. McClure said officers were specifically looking for people who may have been under the influence.

“We know there’s always going to be those who choose to go out and drink and drive and we’re going to be vigilant and look for them,” McClure said.

McClure said the weekend wasn’t as busy as he thought it would be and he appreciated everyone who chose to celebrate safely.