DUI arrest rates down due to COVID-19 guidance in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) reported their fewest number of St. Patrick’s Day drunk driving arrests in the last 15 years Wednesday.

The NSP said they arrested four impaired drivers in the time surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, far under their average number of driving under the influence (DUI) arrests which is 16.

Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said the patrol wanted to thank restaurants and bars across the state for doing their part during this virus outbreak.

“While we always hope that nobody drives impaired, this reduction in DUI arrests points to how well the public has responded to health guidance related to COVID-19,” Buldoc said.

Bolduc also said Nebraskans can be assured that troopers are working statewide to provide law enforcement serviced in this time of uncertainty.

“While troopers stand ready to help, we strongly encourage Nebraskans to follow guidelines issued by health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Buldoc said.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

Latest Stories