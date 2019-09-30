Dueling Pianos Fundraiser to help Hospice of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s the 5th Annual Dueling Pianos Fundraiser for Hospice of Siouxland. The fun event is coming up Friday, October 4 at the Delta Hotels in South Sioux City.

The night kicks off at 7 p.m. with a social hour, then at 8 p.m., the show will start. It will last until around 10 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event.

All proceeds from ticket sales, along with tips from the night will benefit Hospice of Siouxland and their mission to provide high quality, compassionate end of life care. Last year, the event raised more than $5,000.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Adam Cory, with Hospice of Siouxland, stopped by our KCAU studio with a preview.