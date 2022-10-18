MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) — After months of Mapleton Mayor Brent Steck getting all “ducks in a row,” the fight for a duck slide has ended and the kids of Mapleton may be able to enjoy the new installment in 2023.

Mayor Streck announced that a 43-year-old policy that prevented the duck slide will soon be amended, allowing the duck slide to be installed in the Mapleton Community Swimming Pool.

“We are very happy with the decision that the Iowa Department of Public Health has made that allows us and many other facilities to move forward with our project,” said Mayor Streck, “It is unfortunate that this has delayed our slide by a year, but in the end, we will have very happy kids next summer.”

The slide had to be delayed because the slide didn’t meet the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) federal certification requirements. The rule prevented the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) from approving or even denying the slides installment.

Mayor Streck initially described the situation as “the most painful process ever,” but he indicated that he was determined to bring the slide to the kids in the community. On Wednesday, October 12, the IDPH reached out to Streck to inform him that they will be writing up a rule change.