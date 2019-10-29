Dubuque Street closed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Dubuque Street between 11th Street and 14th Street.

The road closure will allow city crews to make utility repairs at the location.

The closure will begin on Wednesday morning and is expected to reopen by Monday afternoon, depending on the weather.

During the road closure, access to homes and driveways will be opened.

The detour route will utilize 11th Street, 14th Street, and Lewis Boulevard will be posted during the closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division are asking motorists to slow down, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure.

