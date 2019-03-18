Drying out this week

From massive rains last week, to now a relatively dry ahead, we are finally seeing some relief. A lot of these flooded rivers have at least started to fall, but there is still plenty of water out there right now!

Usually, we see the rivers rising many days after the rains stopped, and that is exactly what has happened. All of that moisture has to go somewhere, and it ended up pooling in the rivers as expected.

Come tomorrow, we have another small chance for some rain out there, but the most likely scenario is that we will see very light rain showers and just a few sprinkles. Because of this, we are not expecting this to affect the rivers much, if at all. Temperatures will still jump to the upper 40’s, so there is not much of a chance for some snow, but a few areas might see a snowflake or two, although no accumulation is expected.

Keep an eye on some of the local rivers that are still flooded however, as there are still many areas out there that are underwater unfortunately.

You may notice a warming trend in the forecast also, as temperatures are jumping up to the 50’s and even the 60’s by the time we reach the weekend!

Our area may see some rain this Saturday and Sunday as a weak low pressure system will be passing through. This may bring some light rain showers to our area over the weekend, but as of right now, the rain totals should remain on the lighter side of things.

Usually we are warming up around this time of the year, and that is exactly what we are seeing. The average high temperature is rising, and so are our actual forecasted temperatures! Get ready Siouxland, warmer conditions are on the way.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News