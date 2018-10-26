Drying out and warming up today

The rain yesterday brought a few tenths of an inch around Siouxland, but the rainfall totals were very light.

Today we will see warmer temperatures, we will jump up around 10 degrees to a high of 61 degrees with plenty of sunshine after a cloudy start out there. The clouds will continue to push from west to east throughout the morning, bringing sunshine.

Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine and also much warmer temperatures again, we are looking at a high of 66 degrees.

Saturday night we are looking to see a light shower or two, but they will be quick as they move through. up to about a tenth of an inch can be expected, but most spots will stay dry or even see just enough to wet the pavement out there.

The rest of the week looks relatively dry out there, but we have one more rain chance that we are sneaking in there. We have a small chance to see some showers on Tuesday, especially in the morning, but that chance is also very light at the moment.

Expect temperatures to begin dropping after the cold front pushes through Tuesday.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News