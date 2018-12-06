Dry but chilly weekend, warmer next week

We warmed up quite a bit yesterday, but after a cold front passed through late last night, we will see chilly temperatures taking over today.

We technically have a high temperature slated for 25 degrees set in Sioux City, but that high temperature was set at midnight. We will continue to cool during the morning hours, and by the afternoon we will be seeing Siouxland hovering around the upper teens and low 20’s.

There will be some morning cloud coverage that will eventually break for a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. This will also help to keep us cool along with a northwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph today.

Friday and into the weekend we will be seeing chilly temperatures, but it will not be as cold as what we are expecting today. We expect to recover back into the upper 20’s over the weekend, and we also look to stay dry.

There could be a few flurries here and there on the days and nights where we are expecting more cloud coverage but we will be limited to just flurries. No accumulation is expected.

Next week we are expecting temperatures to jump above the freezing mark for a few days. Once we see all of the snow melted, we will start to warm back up out there. Right now with snow on the ground, that is reflecting much of the sunlight we get during the day, effectively keeping us cooler than we should be. Once melted, temperatures could rise back into the low 40’s even.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News