Dry, but chilly week ahead in Siouxland!

The snow is moving out, but the cold temperatures are here to stay for much of the rest of the week.

Cold temperatures have settled in after the massive cold front brought a good deal of snow to Siouxland over the weekend.

The snow on the ground is now acting like a refrigerator for us, so it is keeping our high temperatures down, and that will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Our temperatures will only stick in the 20’s and 30’s for high temperatures in the afternoons this week.

We got anywhere from a few inches of snow up to around 10 inches. Sioux City officially recorded 3.2 inches of snow although there were higher amounts reported in different parts of the city.

This morning we could see a few flurries, but no accumulation is going to be expected. This will likely be the last time we see anything falling out of the sky for at least the next seven days or so. We are finally falling into a dry pattern again.

Once the snow fully melts, we will see temperatures heat up again, but for right now, we are going to be stuck in a cold pattern unfortunately.

Over the next week, we will see low temperatures dropping into the single digits, and that means we will end up seeing below zero wind chills for many mornings this next week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News