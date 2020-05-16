Dry April leads to optimistic flood outlook

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Though there may be some rain this weekend, officials said that Iowa has been unusually dry for this time of year.

According to the latest Iowa water summary update, April precipitation was two inches below normal on average.

While some Iowa rivers remain high, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that the state may be dodging severe floods.

State officials said that even though run-off predicitions are above average, the Missiouri River Basin Reservoirs still have more than 80 percent of their capacity open.

Overall, the water summery indicates better conditions compared to last year’s which led to historic flooding.